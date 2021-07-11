Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

