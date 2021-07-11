Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,682 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,514.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after buying an additional 152,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 125,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4,278.50, a PEG ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

