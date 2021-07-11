Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,577 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

