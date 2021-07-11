Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 681 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in RingCentral by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $294.81 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

