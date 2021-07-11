Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post $317.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

