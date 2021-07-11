Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 1,711 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

PXD opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

