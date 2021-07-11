Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,004 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 540,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 372,517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,659,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 265,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.