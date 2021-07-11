Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

