Hancock Whitney Corp Has $292,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

ALLY opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

