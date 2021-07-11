Hancock Whitney Corp Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.26.

NYSE HUM opened at $455.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.89. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

