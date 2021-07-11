Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,363 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 279,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 709,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

TFC opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

