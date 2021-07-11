Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,456 shares of company stock worth $1,055,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GLDD opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $957.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

