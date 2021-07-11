Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,399,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

