Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after buying an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

