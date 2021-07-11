Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $853.26 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $853.26 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00095426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00870636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,100,353,218 coins and its circulating supply is 10,313,470,218 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

