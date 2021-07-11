HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 500,000 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 6.12% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,976. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEBC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

