HBK Investments L P Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,352,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,655 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 225,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 43,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $6.18 on Friday, reaching $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,888. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

