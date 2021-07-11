HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,287.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

