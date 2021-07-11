HBK Investments L P Takes $6.07 Million Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 13,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

