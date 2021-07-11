HBK Investments L P Takes Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTDU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,999,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

