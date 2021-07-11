HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of DSP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 208,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,855. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.