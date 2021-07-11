HBK Investments L P Trims Stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

HBK Investments L P lowered its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,501 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

