HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
BHC opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,018,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
