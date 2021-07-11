HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BHC opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,018,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

