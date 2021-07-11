Head-To-Head Contrast: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grown Rogue International has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 325.00%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A Grown Rogue International -73.76% N/A -74.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Grown Rogue International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 195.03 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -7.79 Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 4.06 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. It sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

