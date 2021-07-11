Head-To-Head Review: City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) vs. Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get City Developments alerts:

This table compares City Developments and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments N/A N/A N/A Gaucho Group -897.23% N/A -75.19%

This table compares City Developments and Gaucho Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $1.53 billion 3.09 -$1.39 billion ($1.05) -4.97 Gaucho Group $640,000.00 57.89 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

Gaucho Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than City Developments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for City Developments and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 43,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 4.1 million square feet of developable gross floor area. The Group's London-based hotel arm, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), is one of the world's largest hotel chains, with over 145 hotels worldwide, many in key gateway cities. Leveraging its deep expertise in developing and managing a diversified asset base, the Group is focused on enhancing the performance of its portfolio and strengthening its recurring income streams to deliver long-term sustainable value to shareholders. The Group is also developing a fund management business and targets to achieve US$5 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) by 2023.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it distributes and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.