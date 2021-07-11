Head to Head Review: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) versus Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Concentrix and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Concentrix presently has a consensus target price of $148.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.69%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Concentrix.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions N/A -21.41% 6.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.79 $164.81 million $5.89 27.61 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.72 -$8.70 million N/A N/A

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats Digital Media Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

