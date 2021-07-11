Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.26. 1,886,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.