Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.23.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

