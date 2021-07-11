Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.21 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

