Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $100.12 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00061052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036134 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00265567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037589 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,269,426 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

