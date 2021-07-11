HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.24 ($97.93).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €74.62 ($87.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.37. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

