Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.80). Helical shares last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.79), with a volume of 89,430 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 438.39. The firm has a market cap of £541.51 million and a PE ratio of 30.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

