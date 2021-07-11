Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,224. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

