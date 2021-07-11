HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

