Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.