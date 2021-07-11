Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.03 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $256.81 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $257.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

