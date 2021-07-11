Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.