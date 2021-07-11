Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.48 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FLWS opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $586,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,328,545.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,479 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

