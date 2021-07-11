Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 100.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 40.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.