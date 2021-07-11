Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

HEPA stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

