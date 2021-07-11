Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.62. Hess reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

NYSE:HES traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 2,307,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.