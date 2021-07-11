Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $48,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $61,260,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

HLT opened at $126.05 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.