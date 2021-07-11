Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 2.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $22.56. 24,622,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,376,876. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

