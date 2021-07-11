Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

