Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after buying an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.95 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

