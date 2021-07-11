H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $2,081,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.08 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

