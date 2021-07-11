HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $245.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $246.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

