HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,512,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 380.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

