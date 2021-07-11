HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 284,522 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 284,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

