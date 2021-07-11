HRT Financial LP Sells 17,017 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

